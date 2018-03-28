Caroline Flack has hit back at an advice column in a tabloid newspaper which advised her to "stay away from toy boys".

Caroline Flack hits back at self help expert who warns her to 'stay away from toy boys'

The Love Island presenter (38) reportedly split with her new boyfriend Andrew Brady (27) a week after he had been snapped moving into her London home.

The pair went public with their romance in February after two months of dating and it was alleged he had cheated on her during a nightclub appearance, but he denies this. Speaking to the Daily Star Online, Dr Pam Spurr suggested Caroline should give up these "toy boy relationships".

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady. Picture: Instagram

Caroline was previously linked to One Direction's Harry Styles and artist Blue Logan as well as music manager Jack Street. "It's one thing if a woman wants to remain single and simply have a fun time dating. Younger men fit that bill. But Caroline has been quoted saying she'd like a proper relationship. I can tell her now that younger men are not the route to finding one," continued Dr Spurr.

Caroline was clearly unimpressed with the 'advice', taking to Twitter to comment, "Thanks for the advice Dr Pam, what would you suggest as my treatment? A course of anti women pills, and a shot of mind your own f***ing business?" Former Love Island contestant Olivia Atwood was one of the first to respond, writing "F***ing love you".

