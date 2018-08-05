Caroline Flack has gone on holiday with Andrew Brady.

Caroline Flack fuels speculation she's back with Andrew Brady as they are spotted together in Ibiza

The 'Love Island' host split from her fiance last month following a whirlwind romance, but they have fuelled speculation they are back together again after being pictured looking close on a sunbed in Ibiza on Thursday, before enjoying dinner together in the island's Old Town the following evening.

And friends of the 38-year-old presenter claim she and Andrew, 27, have decided to give things "one final go".

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Caroline can't live with Andrew but she can't live without him.

Caroline Flack announced her engagement to Andrew Brady Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady

"Their chemistry is incredibly intense, and she really does adore him.

"But she cannot continue with this rollercoaster of a relationship and is fully aware that something needs to give.

Andrew Brady said his relationship with Caroline Flack will always be special to him (Ian West/PA)

"After a serious heart-to-heart, they gave things one final go."

Neither Caroline nor the former 'Apprentice' candidate have commented on their reconciliation yet, but the ex-'X Factor' host shared a pool picture, which was captioned with a heart emoji, on her Instagram account.

She also wrote alongside the photo: "An oasis of calm in the middle of crazy!"

Caroline and Andrew met in January and got engaged in April when he popped the question, but they decided to go their separate ways last month.

Caroline said in a statement at the time: "I'm sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be.

"I wish him all the best. At least there's a Villa waiting for me. It's back to the ol' grafting."

The news came just two months after the presenter admitted she knew the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star was the person she wanted to marry two days after meeting him, because they had an "instant connection".

She said: "It was pretty instant. I think it was the second day we met! It sounds really weird and at the time I thought, 'No, don't be silly brain. Go back in your shell' but when I look back on it that feeling hasn't changed."

