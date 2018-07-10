Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady split - three months after getting engaged

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady have split up - just three months after getting engaged.

The 'Love Island' presenter and the former 'Apprentice' star started dating in January and got engaged in April when he popped the question, but they have now decided to go their separate ways.

Caroline said in a statement: "I’m sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be.

"I wish him all the best. At least there’s a Villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol’ grafting."

Caroline, 38, took to Twitter to post a teary emoji on Tuesday - just two months after admitting she knew the 27-year-old star was the person she wanted to marry two days after meeting him, because they had an "instant connection".

She said: "It was pretty instant. I think it was the second day we met! It sounds really weird and at the time I thought, 'No, don't be silly brain. Go back in your shell' but when I look back on it that feeling hasn't changed."

Caroline recently admitted Andrew made her "heart flutter", a feeling she had forgotten about when she wasn't in love.

Speaking in May, she said: "Life is really good. This time last year I was in a completely different position. It just goes to show, you never know what's around the corner.

"I've always thought like that. I do this job because I live life a bit up and down and I'm never on a straight line.

"Now I've gone a bit more traditional - who would have thought it?

"You just get that instant thing with someone and when you're not in love you forget what that feeling is like.

"As soon as you fall in love again, that beautiful feeling comes back and you go, 'Uh-oh, here we are again!' That little heart flutter".

