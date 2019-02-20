Cara Delevingne described late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld as a “visionary” and “genius” as she paid tribute following his death.

Cara Delevingne and Rihanna among those paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Former Chanel creative director Lagerfeld died in Paris on Tuesday following a short illness. He was 85.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief and admiration, with celebrities including designer Stella McCartney and singer Kylie Minogue lining up to praise his impact on the fashion world over a career spanning six decades.

London-born Delevingne shared a close bond with Lagerfeld and revealed his death brought her to tears.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she credited the German designer with changing her life, thanking him for believing “in me when so many others didn’t including myself”.

She added: “He is a visionary, a genius but more than that…. a dear friend. Outside of fashion, he was one of the most interesting and caring men I have ever met. I am so lucky and grateful to have had him in my life, worked with him and been able to spend time with him…. Although now, I wish it had been more.

“His legacy will live on forever. I miss you more than I could ever try and describe. I wish I had been able to tell you how much you meant to me. I love you @karllagerfeld all I can say is thank for the bottom of my heart.”

Pop star Rihanna shared several pictures of her with Lagerfeld, along with the caption: “The Godfather.”

British actress Lily Collins, the daughter of musician Phil Collins, said Lagerfeld’s legacy will “live on forever”.

You not only changed my life but you changed the face of fashion. Spending time with you was an absolute treasure, and to say you’ll be missed is an immense understatement. The world is a more exciting place because you were in it, and your legacy will live on forever... pic.twitter.com/ltP4DFdV85 — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) February 20, 2019

Cindy Crawford, the American supermodel who rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s, was another close collaborator with Lagerfeld.

...@karllagerfeld your incredible talent and joie de vivre will be missed by all of us who love fashion and you 💔 pic.twitter.com/TsoMzNiFtY — Cindy Crawford (@CindyCrawford) February 20, 2019

Pop star Miley Cyrus said Lagerfeld will “never be forgotten”, adding: “We have to do what pioneers like Karl would want us to do – make big impacts and change the world thru fashion!”

America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks thanked Lagerfeld for the help he gave her during the formative years of her career, writing on Twitter: “You are beyond a fashion icon.

Mr. Lagerfeld, you gave this young, nervous and fresh off the plane 17 year old a spot on your Lagerfeld and Chanel runways her first season in Paris. Thank you for trusting a newbie with your genius creations. You are beyond a fashion icon. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 20, 2019

Your image and legacy will live on forever and ever. Just as you loved to carry a fan so fiercely, the fans you leave behind will carry you in their heart, always. pic.twitter.com/ct1z4QVo8Y — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) February 20, 2019

Recalling a photoshoot they worked on together, British pop star Rita Ora said: “Sleep well angel.”

Earlier, McCartney posted a message on Instagram alongside a black and white photograph of Lagerfeld, saying it was “a truly sad day”.

Australian singer Minogue described Lagerfeld as “Unique, masterful, funny and generous” in a post on social media.

Regarded as one of the most important fashion visionaries of the 20th and 21st centuries, Lagerfeld was known for regularly wearing sunglasses and a black suit with a white shirt, and with his white hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Lagerfeld will be succeeded by Virginie Viard, Chanel’s fashion creation studio director.

Press Association