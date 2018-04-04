Cannes Film Festival bans red carpet selfies

That is the message from senior festival official Thierry Fremaux, who says red carpet selfies will be banned at this year’s star-studded event.

Violators will not be let in to see films, he said.

Nicolas Winding Refn and Elle Fanning posing for a selfie at Cannes (Thibault Camus,/AP)

When festival-goers take selfies as they climb the carpeted stairs to the French Riviera venue, he said, everything becomes “disorganised” and the programme “runs late”.