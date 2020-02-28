Canada to stop paying security bill for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after royal exit

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park after an official visit on October 3, 2018

Canada will no longer foot the bill for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's security when they step back from their roles as working members of the British royal family, Ottawa said last night.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have benefited from the protection of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which has worked alongside Scotland Yard since the couple arrived in the country last November.

But following weeks of speculation, the Canadian government confirmed that from April, "in keeping with their change in status", it will no longer contribute to the security costs.

It acknowledged that the couple's presence in the country presented a "unique and unprecedented set of circumstances" but that Canada was only "obliged" to provide security assistance when they were classified as "internationally protected persons".

The British taxpayer is now expected to foot the bill.

In a statement released on their website, the Sussexes insisted they would continue to require security because of Harry's military service and Meghan's "own independent profile".

The issue has proved one of the most contentious since they announced they wanted to quit official royal life and has been loudly debated on both sides of the Atlantic.

Some commentators have suggested the couple replace some of their Treasury-funded armed protection officers with private bodyguards.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced questions about the issue as one survey indicated that more than three quarters of the country's population did not believe they should foot the couple's security bill.

Queen Elizabeth (93) is likely to have been acutely aware that a backlash in Canada, as a Commonwealth country, would have been less than ideal for the already struggling British monarchy.

The announcement that the RCMP would be withdrawing its services was made by the office of Canada's public safety minister, Bill Blair, and broadcast on CBS News last night.

Prince Harry arrived back in Britain on Tuesday to carry out a final flurry of official engagements.

Today he will meet the singer Jon Bon Jovi at the recording of a single in aid of the Invictus Games before being joined by Meghan next week.

On Wednesday, the prince asked for delegates at a tourism conference in Edinburgh to address him simply as Harry.

Ahead of his short speech at the EICC, the event's host, Ayesha Hazarika, told the gathering: "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry." (© Daily Telegraph London)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word royal, as in their “Sussex Royal” branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

