Síle Seoige has urged people not to comment on the size of pregnant women’s baby bumps.

The TV presenter is expecting a baby girl with her with her fiancé Damien O’Farrell and said that remarks about her changing figure have hurt.

Síle – who is already mother to three-year-old Cathal – said she feels lucky to be pregnant again after two previous miscarriages but she just wishes people would be more sensitive.

The 42-year-old said on Instagram: “Just a lil musing from me… I have been feeling vulnerable about my weight for a long time now. Not always, but sometimes it hits me.

“Well before I even became pregnant I had gained some extra pounds #HelloCovidStone and even though I love my body and all it does for me every day, I have had moments of feeling insecure about it.

“Getting pregnant though was such a blessing, I adore my bump and I know how lucky I am to be here, especially after 2 miscarriages.

“But getting comments like 'you're huge' or 'are you having twins?' even if said naively or as a joke, can really hurt.

“So can we stop commenting (I am saying this to myself too) on the size of a pregnant woman's bump. Please!!”

She continued to say that women shouldn’t be made to feel self-conscious about the size of their baby bumps.

“Whatever size, big or small...they are all perfect. They are growing a human!!

“As long as you and baby are healthy that's all that matters. Every body and every woman is different.

“At 18 weeks pregnant now, I have a far bigger bump than I had with Cathal at this stage. But I also know it's totally normal to show earlier on your second or subsequent pregnancies.

“So instead of saying 'you're tiny' or 'you're massive'...why not try saying something like … 'You look lovely, how are you feeling?',” she said.