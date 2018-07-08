Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip was left stunned when a valuable watch which was stolen from him five years ago turned up online.

'Can I ask how you got this?' - Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip left stunned when his stolen watch turns up online

Heaslip spotted his Breitling watch, which was given to him as a memento of his 2013 Lions rugby tour, on Instagram when he was tagged in a post.

“Can I ask how you got this? It was stolen off me in November 2013,” he wrote.

The poster, a German-based watch collector, was unaware the watch had been stolen and bought it in good faith from a seller on eBay two years ago, the Irish Mail on Sunday reports.

He told the newspaper that he believed the watch had been sold by Heaslip, so he tagged the sportsman in his Instagram post.

The poster explained that he sold the watch himself in June 2016.

“Until yesterday, I did not know it was stolen,” he told the newspaper. “I post pictures here on Instagram of watches that I owned. Sharing the love for fine timepieces in the community, as there are many watch collectors around here. And so I decided to share a picture of Jamie’s watch and the whole story started.”

“I’m very sad about this and I already sent Jamie all the information of the seller and buyer of the watch.”

The poster has removed his Instagram post, because he is receiving “hateful messages”, he explained.

“People are going crazy here and started to offend me.”

“I’m receiving hateful messages all day long… that’s very sad, because I did not want to harm anybody here. I also tried to help Jamie as much as I could. But instead I’m just blamed here.”

Online Editors