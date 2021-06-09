Campaign launched to save popular musical comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

A social media campaign has been launched to save popular musical comedy series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after it was cancelled by US network NBC (Stock image/Joel Ryan/PA)

A social media campaign has been launched to save popular musical comedy-drama series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist after it was cancelled by US network NBC.

The show stars Jane Levy as a computer programmer at a San Francisco technology company who develops the ability to hear people’s thoughts in the form of songs.

Despite having a dedicated online following, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has been axed by NBC after two seasons.

The network’s Peacock streaming service is also not picking the show up.

Co-producer Lionsgate Television said it hopes Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist can find another home.

Show creator Austin Winsberg used the hashtag #saveZoeysplaylist to gather support for the series.

He tweeted: “Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible. Now here is what I need.

“I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love.”

Skylar Astin plays Max on the show and tweeted his support for the campaign.

He wrote: “It is really heart warming to see the immediate response to the cancellation news. Use #SaveZoeysPlaylist to tell us why YOU want the show back in your life.”

Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters had a guest role on Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist and described its cancellation as “so ridiculous”.

She said: “This show has the most talented cast and wonderful stories you’ll see anywhere,, I really think people didn’t discover it yet !!!It’s a musical folks!! A fun beautiful musical with great stories #savezoeysplaylist.”

Fans of the show got the hashtag to trend after tweeting their support.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist airs on E4 in the UK.