Camilla ‘will be absolutely terrified’ on coronation day, former royal butler says

Although Britain’s King Charles III has been preparing for his coronation his entire life, Queen Consort Camilla’s trajectory has been rather different.

Because her life has taken such a different turn, the couple’s former butler has predicted that Camilla will be “nervous” on the day both she and the Charles are crowned.

From their May 6 coronation, Camilla will be known as Queen Camilla. Her new title was confirmed in the official coronation invitations, which were designed by Andrew Jamieson.

Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles and Camilla from 2004 to 2011 when they were known as the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, told The Independent that Camilla will be “absolutely terrified” on the big day.

He said he is “absolutely convinced” that the new Queen will be “nervous”, adding that she is doing it “to support her husband”.

“[Charles] has done this for so long, the only thing that will worry him is that he is very particular and likes everything done and to go perfectly,” Harrold said during an etiquette event this week.

“He’ll be more focused on making sure everybody knows what they’re doing. He’ll trust his team, including the household team, the office, secretaries, he’s going to trust that they’ll get it right so that he just has to worry about making sure he gets the crown on the right way.”

Harrold described Camilla as a “kind, kind lady” who is “genuinely not in it for this”.

“She really loves the king, I’ve seen that, it’s wonderful,” he added. “It’s a friendship, a partnership, a relationship, so she’s doing it to support him, that’s why she’s doing it.

“If you said to her tomorrow, would you rather go and do something else? She probably would do something completely different. But because she’s in it and she signed up to do this, she’s going to go and do it, but I think she will be absolutely terrified… because she didn’t ask for this.”

But the former royal butler was reassured that Charles would ensure his wife will be “OK” during the historic occasion.

“It’s going to be really quite special. It’s going to be a surreal moment when we see them getting crowned, almost finishes the Queen Elizabeth era,” he mused.

Harrold also revealed some insight into the king and queen consort’s relationship. The couple have been married for 18 years.

“She doesn’t take her eyes off him, they are very good,” he said. “She’s got a separate home and everything – that’s why I think it works so beautifully because she’s got her own life, she’s got Tom, Laura, her grandkids.

“They are a really good team. They’re very good with each other.”