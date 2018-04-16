Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden make rare public appearance at Gwyneth Paltrow's engagement bash
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are masters at maintaining a low profile.
The Bad Teacher star (45) and the former Good Charlotte rocker (39) have been enjoying quiet married life since their 2015 wedding and were pictured together for the first time in nearly two years as they arrived hand in hand to celebrate Gwyneth Paltrow's engagement to Brad Falchuk. It was initially speculated that the black tie bash was a cover-up for a secret wedding, but it looks like the couple were just throwing themselves a no expense spared party with 400 of their closest friends.
Diaz turned heads in a red sequin wrap dress by Jenny Packham, beaming by her husband's side as they made their way into the venue. It comes after reports that Diaz has all but retired, instead preferring to commit herself to domestic life.
"I can’t say whether or not she will go back to being a full-time actress, but for now she has other interests, causes she believes in, and time to pursue them," a source told People. "Cameron has made a wonderful life for herself. Marriage agrees with her."
"He came along at the right time in her life, and she knows she made the right decision to be with him."
The last film she appeared in was 2014's Annie. These days, she is more likely to be spotted around with sister-in-law Nicole Richie, supporting their husbands in Good Charlotte (the foursome enjoyed a sojourn in Dublin in 2016 too) and enjoying the surroundings of her $3m mansion in Los Angeles.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Exclusive: Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie pictured at Dublin's Merrion Hotel
- Throwback: Who were the hottest celebrity couples of 1999?
- Rumours of Cameron Diaz's retirement are greatly exaggerated - and not a bit funny