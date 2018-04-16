Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden make rare public appearance at Gwyneth Paltrow's engagement bash

The Bad Teacher star (45) and the former Good Charlotte rocker (39) have been enjoying quiet married life since their 2015 wedding and were pictured together for the first time in nearly two years as they arrived hand in hand to celebrate Gwyneth Paltrow's engagement to Brad Falchuk. It was initially speculated that the black tie bash was a cover-up for a secret wedding, but it looks like the couple were just throwing themselves a no expense spared party with 400 of their closest friends.

Diaz turned heads in a red sequin wrap dress by Jenny Packham, beaming by her husband's side as they made their way into the venue. It comes after reports that Diaz has all but retired, instead preferring to commit herself to domestic life. "I can’t say whether or not she will go back to being a full-time actress, but for now she has other interests, causes she believes in, and time to pursue them," a source told People. "Cameron has made a wonderful life for herself. Marriage agrees with her."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are seen on April 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

"He came along at the right time in her life, and she knows she made the right decision to be with him." The last film she appeared in was 2014's Annie. These days, she is more likely to be spotted around with sister-in-law Nicole Richie, supporting their husbands in Good Charlotte (the foursome enjoyed a sojourn in Dublin in 2016 too) and enjoying the surroundings of her $3m mansion in Los Angeles.

Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)

Online Editors