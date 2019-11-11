Cambridge vs Sussex: how the royals are handling the aftermath of their falling out

Britain’s Prince Harry confirmed after one year of speculation that he and his brother Prince William are “on different paths”, which is royal for “yes, the rumours are true”.

It’s easy to blame Harry’s new wife Meghan Markle as the Yoko Ono, who broke up the Fab Three - previously comprised of Harry, William and Kate Middleton and for a brief flicker of time, the Fab Four. The concept lasted only a few months before everyone decided it was better to spend some time apart.

The Sussexes moved from Kensington Palace (where they lived next door to the Cambridges, albeit in more modest digs) to Windsor and transferred their work to Buckingham Palace.

Stories of a rift came in thick and fast, perpetuated by an internally misogynistic media narrative that the falling out had to be centrede between their two wives. Most couldn't comprehend that it was a more likely situation that brothers, bonded by grief and unique circumstances, grew up to become different people rather than two women who have their own lives and have known each other for less than two years, could tear a family apart.

Soon, stories like Kate allegedly crying at a bridesmaid’s dress fitting for her three-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte fuelled the rumour mill that all wasn’t well behind palace gates.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 9, 2019. (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP)

But the physical distance seems to have improved both couples’ relationships with each other. But now, all parties find themselves in the precarious position of having to apply an ‘act professional’ stance into family dynamics because of the intrinsic way in which the royal family works.

Even referring to it as a family and not a business is misleading.

Kate and William are, for the most part, beloved. Their biggest criticism is that they might, in fact, be too boring and straight laced. They have also navigated their own barrage of negativity, which was first around Kate’s ‘suitability’ for her role as a professional wife and queen consort-in-waiting, and accusations about their dedication to their work. Every year, statistics show it's still the older members of the family carrying out to the majority of engagements.

Meghan and Harry, on the other hand, are seen as being ‘too Hollywood’ in their approach to royalty: they’ve reportedly hired a PR firm which specialises in celebrity image control, Ellen DeGeneres leaps to their defence more often than not and Oprah Winfrey was on the guestlist at their wedding; a notable guest in particular because Meghan had only one blood relative in attendance - her mother Doria Ragland.

Behind the scenes, the relationship between the Sussexes and Cambridges has become increasingly fractured, something which Harry all but confirmed in the now-infamous ITV documentary.

“We are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me,” he said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The programme, compared to Princess Diana’s notorious 1995 BBC Panorama interview, was very much the Harry-and-Meghan show, created in a sympathetic vein to their personal struggles, rather than highlighting the unquestionably good work they were doing in South Africa.

Both sides have been careful to avoid one another in recent months, lest a new set of pictures prompt analyses by body language experts and think-pieces by royal commenters the world over.

Over the weekend, a public reunion was unavoidable as all the senior royals were in attendance for events building up to Remembrance Day.

While Meghan and Harry made their first joint appearance since the documentary aired at the Field of Remembrance on Friday, the Cambridges were a few miles away at the launch of the National Emergencies Trust at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London’s Trafalgar Square.

On Saturday night, both couples were seated in the royal box at Royal Albert Hall as part of the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance. The Sussexes were tucked away a few rows behind prime minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds; while Britain’s future king and queen, who were given pride of place next to Prince Charles and Camilla.

Both couples arrived - and left - separately, which is usual practice. Meghan debuted an off-the-shoulder dress by Erdem, and a pair of recycled Aquazurra pumps; opting for a slicked back low bun, her signature style for black tie evening affairs, allowing her €27,000 earrings by Jessica McCormack to take centre stage.

And then came Kate, a woman who endeared the world to her one bargain at a time, dazzling in a €17.95 headband from Zara, which is still in stores. It was a shrewd move by Kate, who innately understands public perception about the cost of clothing at particularly sombre occasions.

Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England

Out of respect, the palace does not release details of the women’s clothing at events like this, but eagle eyed shoppers instantly recognised the Duchess of Cambridge wearing the headband of the season, spotted on so many Instagram pages in recent months.

Her earrings, a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings from the family vault, might be the most high-end example of sustainable style ever.

If there was evidence needed that all still isn’t well behind closed doors, this small, but impactful, difference in their dress style suggests their relationship is still mending.

After weeks of recycling her clothing, Meghan, who has reverted to using standout pieces from her maternity wardrobe, showcased a bespoke dress and five-figure earrings; while her sister-in-law knows better than anyone that affordable styling is an easy way to guarantee positive headlines.

Comparisons between the women’s outfits are inevitable and it’s clear their approach isn’t one of a united front.

On Sunday, while Kate joined Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, it evoked memories of this time last year when rumours of a rift first emerged.

Meghan joined Sophie, Countess of Wessex, on a different balcony, which is custom for her rank as Duchess of Sussex. Their physical separation also fuels the narrative of a personal divide, but without photographic evidence of tension, means the coverage will be short-lived.

It also allows the focus to remain on Remembrance Sunday, which honours Britain’s fallen soldiers, something which Queen Elizabeth likely would have been insistent of.

It’s believed that after this weekend of work, Meghan and Harry are heading for Los Angeles and will be taking a six-week break from their royal duties. According to the Sunday Times, they will be spending much of it with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and enjoying a private Thanksgiving celebration in the US later in the month.

It’s believed the Sussexes are re-strategising as their current approach to public life isn’t working. There are reports of a move to the US or a division of time between the US, UK and Africa, as they struggle to find their place in The Firm and gather a majority of public support behind them.

Sweden's Princess Madeleine, the third child of King Gustaf and Queen Silvia - and the seventh in line to the throne - lives in Florida with her husband three children and flies home whenever required.

It’s not a copy-and-paste due to the prominence of British royals internationally and the extent of the Commonwealth, but it establishes the idea of a high-ranking royal living out of the country isn’t an unheardof concept.

However, most of the senior working royals are at an age where they will be intending to wind down their responsibilities and allow the next generation to step forward. The Cambridges, who were last year criticised for only working less than 150 days in comparison to Princess Anne’s 200, have been stepping to the fore and establishing themselves as dedicated public servants; albeit ones who wear ruby encrusted crowns if the occasion calls for it.

They have been recruited for a high-profile visit to Pakistan earlier this year and William will visit Oman and Kuwait in December.

The Sussexes, still finding their feet, have confirmed a number of secret visits to organisations they are passionate about, so their numbers of engagements over the last year is higher than publicly available stats, and Meghan only returned from her maternity leave in September.

Since her return, Meghan has been putting forward an image of her best self - gone are the flesh coloured tights and ill-fitting dresses and in are the tailored pieces and flawless makeup more reflective of her genuine personal style.

What’s next for Meghan and Harry is still anyone’s guess as it seems even they don’t know the right path to take, but at least it will keep things interesting for years to come.

Online Editors