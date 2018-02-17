Style Celebrity News

Saturday 17 February 2018

Caitriona Balfe and fiancé Tony McGill look loved-up in low-key stroll around Dublin

Actress Caitriona Balfe spotted with fiancée Tony McGill close to St Stephen's Green
Caitriona Balfe at The Late Late Show
Caitriona Balfe. Photo: Getty
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Caitriona Balfe is making the most of her brief return to Irish shores.

The Monaghan native (38) divides her time between Scotland, where hit show Outlander is filmed, and Los Angeles, where she has been living in recent years. But the supermodel-turned-Golden-Globe-nominated-actress flew to Ireland earlier this week for an appearance at the IFTA Awards on Thursday, where she won Best Actress in a Television Series, and appeared on Friday night's Late Late Show.

And despite being on one of the most high profile series' with a cult following that spans countries, she remains as low-key as it gets, and rarely speaks about her fiancé Tony McGill, in fact she only confirmed their engagement at last month's Golden Globes after a magazine journalist let it slip on Instagram.

The couple are fiercely protective of their privacy: he avoids walking alongside her on the red carpet, but is often accompanying her at high profile awards ceremonies and he does not feature in pictures on her social media. The pair were snapped looking loved-up in Dublin, walking arm in arm around Stephen's Green during an afternoon of shopping.

McGill, ia celebrated music producer, and Balfe have only been pictured together publicly twice during their two-year relationship.

On last night's Late Late, Balfe said: "He's a very shy person and he doesn't like much talking about him. I met him through one of my best friends which I think is the best kind of introduction you can get."

The former model championed Irish design in an electric blue mini-dress by Lennon Courtney for Dunnes Stores.

Online Editors

