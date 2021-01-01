Busy Philipps says oldest child Birdie, 12, is gay and uses they/them pronouns

Busy Philipps has revealed her oldest child Birdie, 12, is “gay and out”.

The Cougar Town star is mother to two children with screenwriter husband Marc Silverstein – Birdie and daughter Cricket Pearl, seven.

Speaking on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, the actress said her oldest child uses they/them pronouns.

Talking to her co-hosts about a conversation she had with Birdie, she said: “I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns’, because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it.

“And I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

Philipps continued: “And then Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f***. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns.

“That would be cool with me. That’s great’. So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast’.”

She added: “So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f*** up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too.”

