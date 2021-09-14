‘Bursting with love and happiness’ – model Daniella Moyles announces she is pregnant… and engaged

Model and radio presenter Daniella Moyles has taken to Instagram to announce that she is expecting a baby boy at the end of the year – and she’s engaged.

The former Spin 103.8 Breakfast Show host has shared a series of pictures with her fiancé Andrew Kenny to celebrate their pregnancy and engagement.

In the post Moyles also shared a loving message about her fiancé and their future son.

She wrote, “@andyjkenny and I are absolutely bursting with love and happiness to share that our little boy will arrive in the first days of January.

“This year really has been incredibly kind to me and I’m just so so grateful to share this life (and any others pls!) with truly the most wonderful man I’ve ever met and the most perfect role model for our son.

“You are everything I could have ever wished for plus all the things I didn’t even know I needed @andyjkenny. Thank you for the way you love and support me every single day, the things you do to prepare for and care for our family. Since the first day you walked into my life it’s been a kind of joy I didn’t know was possible.

“I love you and our little man so so much! ❤️”