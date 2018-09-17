Style Celebrity News

Monday 17 September 2018

'Bursting with happiness' - Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen become the first Love Island couple to marry

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen (PA)
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen (PA)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen arrive for the film premiere of "The Intent" at Cineworld Haymarket on July 25, 2016 in London, England. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Olivia Buckland attends the House Of Mea show during the London Fashion Week February 2017 collections on February 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen
Olivia Buckland

Julia Hunt

Olivia Buckland has said she is "bursting with happiness" after she and Alex Bowen became the first Love Island couple to tie the knot.

The pair, who got together on the 2016 series of the ITV2 dating show, were married at the weekend.

Buckland has now posted a message on Twitter thanking people for their support.

"Would like to say a huge Thank you to all of you for the amazing well wishes as newlyweds!" she wrote.

"We are bursting with happiness and are currently enjoying our time away from everything. We promise to share with you all soon as we can see how many of you are excited to see."

Bowen tweeted simply: "Mr and Mrs Bowen then."

The couple, who were runners up on Love Island, got engaged in 2017.

Press Association

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section