BST Festival: Piano Man Billy Joel wows crowd with collection of hits

Billy Joel said he was delighted to be performing at BST Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Billy Joel said he did not think he would still be “doing this gig” in his 70s as he rocked his way through his back catalogue at London’s Hyde Park.

Telling the 65,000-strong crowd “I don’t get to come here that much” the 74-year-old added: “I’m not sure when this old ass will be back again”.

The US star sauntered on to stage at the BST Festival just after 8pm for his only UK live date this year and launched straight into My Life.

To chants of “Billy” from an excited crowd, Joel seamless transitioned into Movin’ Out as his piano rotated on the stage.

Billy Joel watched Bruce Springsteen perform on Friday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

During a two-hour set, a jovial Joel made his way through more than 20 songs – stopping often to banter and joke with the audience.

To cheers and boos he told the crowd he had “good and bad news”.

“The bad news is we’ve got nothing new to play. The good news is you don’t have to hear anything new,” he quipped.

Referencing the still-blazing evening sun, he said he had played all over the world and “the brightest sun I’ve ever seen on stage is in England”.

He added: “I hope you’re wearing a lot of sunblock” before launching into The Entertainer.

He then offered fans a choice. Noting “I can’t do them all”, he called for them to pick between Just The Way You Are or Vienna.

Vienna was the winner, a song which was followed by Zanzibar – which is often found on Joel’s live set lists.

Moving away from the piano, Joel joked: “Don’t get your knickers in a twist. I’m no Mick Jagger” before showing off his moves as his band played a riff of Rolling Stones hit Start Me Up.

Introducing his 1983 song Innocent Man, Joel said: “I didn’t think I’d be doing this song in my 70s. I didn’t think I’d be doing this gig in my 70s.”

He apologised in advance if he did not hit the song’s high note, saying “pray for me” – a prayer that was not needed as his easily reached the mark.

Innocent Man was followed by more classics from the Joel songbook: The Longest Time and Don’t Ask Me Why.

As the sun set over the capital, he moved on to big hitters New York State of Mind and Allentown.

Slowing the pace, next up was She’s Always A Woman, set to a backdrop of shots of a joyful crowd singing along.

During a lively rendition of River of Dreams Joel handed the stage over to members of his long-standing band, with the multi-talented Crystal Taliefero belting out River Deep Mountain High before guitarist Mike DelGuidice performed his rendition of Nessun Dorma to roars of approval.

Another Joel concert classic: Scenes From An Italian Restaurant; was followed by the song many fans were waiting for – Piano Man.

There were excited cheers as the famous harmonica appeared – heralding the start of Joel’s arguably most well-known song – with the crowd earnestly singing along.

After a short break, Joel returned to the stage for a barnstorming medley of hits which included a surprise appearance from US singer Joe Jonas to sing Uptown Girl.

The 1980 hit You May Be Right capped off an energetic set, with Joel looking visibly emotional as he exited the stage to deafening roars.

His fans will be hoping it is not too long before the Piano Man graces British shores again.