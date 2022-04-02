Bruce Willis’ wife ‘trying to keep it together’ following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma is doing all she can to help the actor following his shock aphasia diagnosis.

The model (43) is “working with several medical professionals” to help the Hollywood star in his battle against the cognitive impairment.

A source close to the couple told People that the diagnosis has “been hard for” Emma as “it’s not easy seeing a spouse decline”.

"Their girls are still so young too," the insider added in reference to the couple’s daughters Evelyn (7) and Mabel (10). "Emma has to keep it together for them."

The source added: "He has an assistant at home to make sure that he is safe, but Emma takes care of him too. Because Bruce is older than Emma, they knew that his health might decline sooner than hers. Still, his diagnosis has been shocking for her."

It comes as Emma issue a second Instagram message to fans to thank them for their support.

She posted a message which read: "Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help. I’m grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The heartfelt statement comes just two days after Emma shared a joint family statement revealing her husband’s shock medical condition and to announce his retirement from acting.

Announcing Willis’s diagnosis, his family said in a statement: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Willis married actress Demi Moore in 1987 and they have three children, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

The pair separated in 2000 but remain on amicable terms.

Willis married actress Emma Heming in 2009.





