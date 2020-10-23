Bruce Springsteen jokes he will move to Ireland if Donald Trump is re-elected as US President

Superstar Bruce Springsteen has joked that he will move to Ireland if Donald Trump is re-elected as US President next week.

Speaking on tonight’s Late Late Show, the singer said he is “confident” Mr Trump will be “thrown out” and that America will “get back on its feet again”.

If not, he said that he will relocate to Ireland.

“We have got another two weeks before he gets thrown out, which I am confident that he will,” he said.

“Hopefully, it will be the beginning of America getting back on his feet again, it has been a terrible four years.

“I am predicting right now on this show, President Trump will lose, Joe Biden will be the next President, and if not, make some room there for me in Ireland,” he told host Ryan Tubridy via video-link.

He also spoke about The Pogues’ Shane McGowan, calling him a “master”.

“He's the man! I truly believe that.

“I truly believe that a hundred years from now most of us will be forgotten, but I do believe that Shane's music is going to be remembered and sung. “

Springsteen added that he has a “deep appreciation” of his work with The Pogues, with Fairytale of New York being among some of their best known hits.

“It's just deep in the nature of it. He's a master for me and I have a deep, deep appreciation of his work and the work he did with The Pogues."

The singing sensation was on the talk show promoting his latest album, Letter to You.

He explained that the album came about when a close friend of his died.

"I had a situation where I had a very close friend of mine passed away, who was the other member of my very first bad, The Castiles. When he passed away, it sort of left me as the last remaining member.

“I started to meditate on that a little bit, basically, most of the songs on Letter to You, that was the gestation of that piece of music. It's just the consequences of time passing by,”

Springsteen, who has Irish and Italian roots, said that he went to “a lot of big wakes” as a child.

“When I was very young - I'm from Irish and Italian, a big family in the East Coast of the United States - there were a lot of big wakes and you got used to going to these wakes and the body would be there and everybody would sort of be drinking and conversing with the body in the centre of the room.

“I got very used to people passing away when I was very young, six, seven years old.

"Then there's this long break in your life where unless there's an accident or something tragic occurs, your contact with death is very little, then you reach an age where suddenly it becomes a big part of your life again. It's a little bit of a meditation on that moment in my own life,” he added.

