Bruce Springsteen cancels another performance because of illness

A statement did not specify who was ill.

By Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Bruce Springsteen’s planned performance in Albany has become the third concert in a week postponed by the rocker, who cited illness as the reason in a tweet but did not give specifics.

The postponements come a month into Springsteen’s first major tour in six years.

