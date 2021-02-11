Brooklyn Nine-Nine to end after 153 episodes

US comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine is to end, it has been announced.

The programme stars Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher as New York police officers in Brooklyn’s fictional 99th Precinct.

It first aired in 2013 and will end after 153 episodes.

In a statement posted on the programme’s official Instagram account, series co-creator Dan Goor said: “I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve.”

He added: “I feel very lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons.

“They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family.

“But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world.

“Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy.

“Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers.

“I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which has aired in the UK on E4, was cancelled by US network Fox after its fifth season, but was picked up by rival NBC for further series.

PA Media