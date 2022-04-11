Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz release first pictures from their $3.5m Florida wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz have released the first pictures from their lavish, $3.5m wedding in Florida.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham (23) wed actress Nicola (23) at her parents’ $80 million ocean-front estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple did a picture deal with Vogue magazine, so there were no official pictures issued on the day, although some phone shots did leak out of guests and the couple arriving.

However, last night the couple posted a series of images to their Instagram accounts.

They both posted the same image of the two of them in their wedding finery, with a Vogue watermark and tagged with their names and several of the designers responsible for their attire.

The first picture posted by Nicola showed her and her father, the billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, arm in arm.

She wrote with the image: “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings” followed by a heart symbol.

On his Instagram account, meanwhile, Brooklyn posted a picture of him alongside brothers Cruz and Rome and proud dad David.

It was simply captioned: “The boys.”

She then shared an intimate photo of the couple as they made their vows and said “I do.”

The Bates Motel actress also posted a picture of her in her stunning Valentino gown, simply captioned: “My dream dress, thank you.”

But the main event was issued in classic black and white, as both members of the couple posted a picture of them walking hand in hand.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham,” they each wrote identically.

According to reports, Brooklyn will adopt the name “Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham”.

Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, were groomsmen while his 10-year-old sister Harper was a bridesmaid.

Chef Gordon Ramsay and daughter Holly, tennis star Serena Williams and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria were among the celebrities attending.

Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates were also all reportedly there and Snoop Dogg is believed to have been DJing.

Bruno Mars is also said to have performe.

Tables were decorated with $50,000 worth of rare orchids and dozens of champagne bottles, according to reports.

Both families posed for pictures before individuals began given heartfelt speeches to the bride and groom.

“Happy wife, happy life,” one of Nicola’s brothers told Brooklyn, it was reported.

One of Brooklyn’s brothers spoke next, saying: “I’m so proud of the man he’s become.”

Father David is believed to have then given a five minute speech in which he told Miss Peltz: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family. You’re an amazing person.”

His mother Victoria had sent a heartfelt message to Brooklyn and his bride-to-be ahead of the ceremony.

Brooklyn and his then fiancée revealed intimate details of their nuptial during a recent interview with British Vogue.

During a “Mr and Mrs” game, Brooklyn admitted that he was most likely to cry on their big day as he is “sensitive”.

He said he was most worried about his speech while Nicola said: “I’m terrified about the first dance, I can’t dance.”

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son pulled a face and added: “I’m gonna kill that.”

Elsewhere, Brooklyn correctly guessed the bride-to-be would love to honeymoon in Europe.

The couple laughed as Nicola failed to remember his favourite meal and he forgot her first acting job.

Nicola is the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Brooklyn revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Nicola to marry him in July 2020.

She in turn wrote: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.

He wrote: “Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Beckham, who is an aspiring chef and has attempted photography, has a number of tributes to Peltz tattooed on his body.

These include a letter she wrote him, which is etched on his neck and upper back and sits underneath a tattoo of her eyes, which is inked underneath his hairline.

The letter reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.

“Love always, your future wifey.”

The couple have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.