| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Brooke Shields says first kiss was with 29-year-old actor when she was 11

Brooke Shields pictured last month (Getty Images) Expand

Close

Brooke Shields pictured last month (Getty Images)

Brooke Shields pictured last month (Getty Images)

Brooke Shields pictured last month (Getty Images)

Louis Chilton

Brooke Shields has spoken about how her first kiss was with a 29-year-old actor when she was just 11.

In the new Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, the actor, now 57, opens up about the exploitation and sexualisation she experienced as a child star.

Most Watched

Privacy