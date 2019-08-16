Brody Jenner defends ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter following split

The couple, who appear together on reality TV show The Hills: New Beginnings, announced they were going their separate ways earlier this month.

Carter, 30, was later criticised on social media after being pictured kissing newly single Miley Cyrus, who has separated from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Jenner hit out at the “negativity” towards his former partner and said she deserves “respect and happiness”.

Writing on Instagram, Jenner, 35, said: “There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much.

“I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.

“Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives.

“I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness.”

Jenner, whose father is the Olympic gold medallist Caitlyn Jenner, is a US TV personality who first found fame while appearing in The Hills.

He and Carter, a blogger, also starred in reboot The Hills: New Beginnings earlier this year. They tied the knot at a ceremony in Indonesia last year although they were never legally married, according to reports.

Pop star Cyrus, 26, and Australian actor Hemsworth, 29, got married in December last year and announced they were separating earlier this month.

