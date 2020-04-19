Broadway’s Nick Cordero to have leg amputated after coronavirus complications

| 8°C Dublin
Broadway star Nick Cordero will lose his leg after suffering complications from coronavirus, his wife said.
Cordero has been on a ventilator at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles having been admitted on March 31 with Covid-19.
His wife Amanda Kloots said he had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.
“We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.
We did this photo shoot with our friend @ash_a_ley about a month ago. I remember at the time saying to her that I really wanted to capture this time right now. Wow, am I glad we did! It’s Day 17 since Nick went under. Today his body is adjusting. Adjusting to being off ECMO, adjusting to more medications and some sideways steps but we are staying positive. He is no doubt receiving the best care from the team @cedarssinai ❤️ Continued prayers for our guy. I’ll see you at 3pm to sing and dance to Live Your Life! #wakeupnick
His wife has been sending him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son, Elvis, so he could see them when we woke up, and urging friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long.
Cordero played a mob soldier with a flair for the dramatic in 2014 in Broadway’s Woody Allen 1994 film adaptation of Bullets Over Broadway, for which he received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a musical.
The lanky Cordero originated the menacing role of husband Earl opposite his estranged wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in Waitress on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in Chazz Palminteri’s A Bronx Tale.
On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as well as Lilyhammer and he had a role in the film Going in Style.
