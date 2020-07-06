Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications

Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialised in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 41.

He had suffered severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus.

Cordero died on Sunday at the Cedars-Sinai hospital after spending more than 90 days there, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots (Invision/AP)

Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots (Invision/AP)

The performer entered the emergency room on March 30 and suffered a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots and septic infections. He underwent a tracheostomy and had a temporary pacemaker implanted.

Cordero had been on a ventilator and had his right leg amputated.

