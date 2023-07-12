Broadcaster Huw Edwards named by his wife as BBC presenter at centre of scandal

The wife of newsreader Huw Edwards said he is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and receiving “in-patient hospital care” as she named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.

Following days of intense speculation as to the identity of the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations, Vicky Flind said in a statement released to the PA news agency that she was speaking out on her husband’s behalf.

She said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family. I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years. The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

She said once the presenter, who has worked for the BBC for four decades, was well enough he “intends to respond to the stories that have been published” and added that her husband was first told there were allegations “being made against him last Thursday”.

She added: “In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected. I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Sources have made it clear to the PA news agency that Edwards, 61, has not resigned.

The statement comes as the Metropolitan Police said no criminal offence had been committed by the presenter.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We’re grateful to them for completing this work at speed.

“The police had previously asked us to pause our fact-finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”