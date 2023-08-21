Broadcaster Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on his radio show

Broadcaster Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 57-year-old shared the news on his Virgin Radio show on Monday and told listeners that it was fortunately found in the extremely early stages.

Speaking on his show, The Chris Evans Breakfast Show, he said: “We need to discuss what's going on with this issue. It is a melanoma.

“There's this phrase called a malignant melanoma – you know once you get something and you find out all about it – that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

“But it's been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable. Treatment will happen on the 14th of September.”

Evans, who is an avid runner, added that he won't be able to take part in the activity for a month after his treatment, yet joked that he would be doing nothing but running until his treatment date.

The news comes four years after the radio legend previously suffered a skin cancer after discovering some marks on his body in the lead-up to Christmas in 2019.

At the time, the UK had experience an extremely hot summer and the British broadcaster explained that the “high levels of UV” sparked concern over the markings.

Speaking about his past cancer scare, he said: “I went and had a few marks on my body inspected by a skin expert before Christmas and she said, ‘You need to come and see me again, just because of your complexion.’”

Evans later shared that he had “nothing to worry about” although he should have his skin checked at least once a year.

Today's News in 90 seconds - August 21st