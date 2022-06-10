| 19.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Britney Spears’s wedding experience is every bride’s worst nightmare – your big day and your ex-husband shows up

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Picture: Getty Expand
Expand

Close

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Picture: Getty

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Picture: Getty

/

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Picture: Getty

Victoria Richards

Imagine yourself as Britney Spears, for a moment. Indulge me.

Picture the scene: you’re about to get married to the person you love. It’s your third time lucky – your first marriage to a childhood friend, some 18 years ago, lasted only 55 hours (an arguable flash in the pan romance).

Most Watched

Privacy