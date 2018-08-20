Britney Spears touches down in Dublin with boyfriend Sam and adorable sons

The modern day princess of pop (36) touched down in the capital on Sunday, alongside her sons Jayden (11) and Sean (12) and boyfriend of two years Sam Asghari, who have been by her side most of the European leg of her Piece of Me world tour. Britney is no stranger to Irish shores as she always includes a Dublin date when performing around the globe, and this week marks her fifth time here.

The Work B*tch singer has a long-standing history with the city, dating back to 1990 when she first visited to accept a number of trophies at the MTV Europe Music Awards which were held at the then-Point Theatre, the same venue she will be perform for tonight.

Separately, she visited with ex-husband Keven Federline in 2004, before returning again in 2009 and 2011. She has spent the last number of days performing around Britain.

Britney Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari

Online Editors