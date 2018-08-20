Style Celebrity News

Monday 20 August 2018

Britney Spears touches down in Dublin with adorable sons Jayden and Sean

Britney Spears in London. Picture: Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Britney Spears and her then boyfriend Kevin Federline have a private shop in Brown Thomas in 2004.
Britney Spears celebrates achievements in LGBTQ community at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles, in partnership with LGBTQ ally, Ketel One Family-Made Vodka at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Ketel One Family-Made Vodka)
Honoree Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Britney Spears poses for photographers at The Point in Dublin during the 1999 MTV Europe Awards
Britney Spears with her MTV Europe Awards from 1999 at the Point in Dublin. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Britney Spears poses for photographers, 11 November 1999, at The Point in Dublin during the 1999 MTV Europe Awards.
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Britney Spears has landed in Dublin ahead of her sold-out show in the 3Arena.

The modern day princess of pop (36) touched down in the capital on Sunday, alongside her sons Jayden (11) and Sean (12) who have been by her side most of the European leg of her Piece of Me world tour. Britney is no stranger to Irish shores as she always includes a Dublin date when performing around the globe, and this week marks her fifth time here.

The Work B*tch singer has a long-standing history with the city, dating back to 1990 when she first visited to accept a number of trophies at the MTV Europe Music Awards which were held at the then-Point Theatre, the same venue she will be perform for tonight.

Separately, she visited with ex-husband Keven Federline in 2004, before returning again in 2009 and 2011. She has spent the last number of days performing around Britain.

Online Editors

