Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down.

In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.

“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.

“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs...and every time I was told ‘no’... It was a set up to make me fail.

“So much wasted time and I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music any more.

"People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally...and what I've been through I am scared of people and the business. They really hurt me.”

She added: “Not doing my music anymore is a way of saying ‘f*** you’ in a sense when it actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work.”

Spears’s post comes shortly after lawyers acting for her father, Jamie Spears, requested that she continue paying for his legal fees after the conservatorship that he once controlled was brought to an end.

Jamie’s lawyers claimed he had “stepped up” to protect her from “opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties”.

In a statement to The Independent, Spears’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart said Jamie’s request was “shameful”.

“Mr Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money,” he said.