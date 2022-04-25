Britney Spears announces that she is taking a social media break

Britney Spears has announced that she is “going on a social media hiatus for a little while”.

The 40-year-old revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while !!!” Spears captioned her post, which contained a video of a baby in pink heart-shaped sunglasses with a mini vanity set. “I send my love and God bless you all.”

The “Toxic” singer’s social media break comes days after she announced the news of her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Spears announced she is expecting a child with her partner Sam Asghari, as she revealed that she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight following the pair’s recent vacation to Hawaii.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears wrote, adding that Asghari, who she referred to as her husband after they seemingly secretly married this year, suggested she was “food pregnant”. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she continued.

In the post, Spears then claimed that she may be expecting twins. The pop star, who shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, added that she “got a little more food pregnant”.

“It’s growing!!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it,” Spears wrote.

The singer concluded the post telling her followers and fans that she plans to do yoga every day during her pregnancy. “Spreading lots of joy and love,” she added.

The news of Spears’s pregnancy came after she alleged in a Los Angeles court hearing that she was not allowed to remove her IUD implant birth control device during her 13-year conservatorship, despite wanting to have more children.

“I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out,” she told the court in June 2021. “I feel ganged up on. I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone.”

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she added.