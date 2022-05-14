Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce miscarriage news

Britney Spears has shared that she has suffered a miscarriage.

Spears posted the news to Instagram today.

The post read: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent.

"We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."

"Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength."

The singer announced she was expecting a child with her partner Asghari on Instagram last month.