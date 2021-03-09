British royals face racism crisis in wake of bombshell Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive TV interview has rocked a British royal family already struggling to modernise, with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts broadcast to millions around the world. Buckingham Palace has yet to respond to Meghan’s claims a member of the family had ‘concerns’ about the colour of her unborn son’s skin.

US president Joe Biden yesterday praised Meghan Markle’s “courage” in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, as Buckingham Palace was engulfed in a racism crisis in the wake of her claims.

In the most damaging allegation for the Royal family during the two-hour broadcast, Meghan (39) said that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with her husband, Prince Harry, about how dark the baby’s skin might be.

“Those were conversations the family had with him,” she said.

Other claims in the interview include: Meghan felt suicidal when she was pregnant but accused Palace aides of blocking her attempts to get help; Prince Harry had a rift with his father, the Prince of Wales, who stopped taking his calls; Kate Middleton reduced Meghan to tears; the couple got married three days before the royal wedding, although they later clarified they did not mean that a formal ceremony had taken place.

Buckingham Palace was last night under intense pressure to react to the couple’s claims but failed to issue a response within 24 hours of the interview being aired in the US. However, all senior members of the Royal family are expected to carry out a succession of public engagements this week where they are likely to come under pressure to address the interview.

A senior royal source said: “The institution needs to lead the response to this. What a sad, terrible morning.”

While no response was forthcoming from the Palace, the White House yesterday indicated that Mr Biden watched the interview and was impressed by the Duchess’s disclosures about her mental health.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage. And that’s certainly something the president believes. And he’s talked about the importance of investing in these areas.”

When asked about the couple’s interview at a Downing Street press conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth.” But on “all other matters to do with the Royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on royal family matters and I don’t intend to depart from that today”.

Zac Goldsmith, a government minister and an ally of the Prime Minister, made a more strident comment on social media, challenging an assertion that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had “dropped a bomb on Buckingham Palace”. “Not ‘Buckingham Palace’ – Harry’s family,” he said. “Harry is blowing up his family.”

The interview, which aired last night in the UK, was watched by 17 million people on Sunday evening in the US, where reaction to the couple’s claims was overwhelmingly supportive.

Read More

Hillary Clinton said it was “heartbreaking” to watch and accused the British media of “outrageous cruelty”. She criticised the royal family for failing to embrace and protect the Duchess.

In the interview, the Sussexes claimed they had been forced to flee the UK because of racism, accusing the royal family of failing to support them at every turn. Meghan revealed that when she was around five months’ pregnant, she felt suicidal, pleading for help. But she was told nothing could be done because it “wouldn’t be good for the institution”.

A further plea for support from human resources also failed when she was told they were unable to help as she was not a paid employee.

Meghan suggested that her son’s mixed heritage might have contributed to the decision not to give him a royal title, which was not her or Prince Harry’s choice.

The claim that a member of the royal family had raised concerns with Prince Harry about the colour of the baby’s skin led to debate about who would have made such a comment.

Winfrey stoked speculation when she revealed that Harry had told her it was not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

Hours after the interview aired in the US, the chat show host said: “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather that were part of those conversations.”

The revelations threatened to plunge the monarchy into its biggest crisis for decades. Staff from the royal household went into lockdown when the interview was broadcast. They remained in crisis talks throughout the day.

They had previously indicated that all senior members of the royal family would be out in force this week, to give the public a clear message about where the “focus” lies.

Harry, who joined his wife and Winfrey for the second half of the interview, said his father, the Prince of Wales, had stopped taking his calls after he “took matters into his own hands” and admitted he felt “let down” by his father’s lack of empathy.

Harry suggested that other members of the Royal family had been jealous of the ease with which Meghan fitted into royal life and the phenomenal public reaction she received.

He suggested that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all” from the royal family and were told: “This is just how it is, we’ve all been through it...”

Meghan claimed her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, had made her cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting in the run-up to her wedding, and said she wanted to correct the false narrative that Meghan had made Kate cry.

She said the Palace’s failure to correct the version of events portrayed in the media had proved “a turning point” and described the incident as “the beginning of a real character assassination”. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021)

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]