Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to learn about Ireland's culture and meet our future leaders during their visit here next month, sources have revealed.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keen to learn about Ireland's culture and meet our future leaders during their visit here next month, sources have revealed.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first trip abroad as newlyweds with Dublin tour

The newlyweds are set to fly into Dublin on July 10 to carry out their first official engagement here since they tied the knot last month.

Their mini-moon is set to last just one night, with the newlyweds scheduled to leave Dublin again on July 11, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed. "The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country's future," a source told the Irish Independent last night.

It will mark their first official trip abroad together since their May 19 wedding. Further details about their trip to Dublin are expected to be confirmed in the coming days. Meghan has strong links to Dublin, having visited a number of times before she met her husband. The couple visited Northern Ireland in April.

This comes shortly after Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla enjoyed a visit to Cork last week. During their stay they met Tanaiste Simon Coveney, browsed at the delicacies available in the English Market and attended a civic reception at Cork City Hall.

Online Editors