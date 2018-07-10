Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Dublin for two-day 'mini-moon'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have touched down in Ireland in their first official tour abroad since their May wedding.

The newlyweds landed at Dublin Aiport this afternoon after 3pm, hot-footing it to Ireland after attending an event to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) this morning in London.

The trip has been billed a ‘mini-moon’ as they will only be in the capital for less than 48 hours as part of the ‘Brexit charm offensive’ strategy, wherein senior members of the British royal family have been visiting key neighbours in the European Union over the last 18 months.

The couple arrived hand in hand as they stepped off couple arrived hand in hand, as is their signature, and greeted awaiting press and security. Meghan, the new Duchess of Sussex, opted for an emerald green Givenchy crepe dress and wore her hair in a sleek low side bun.

After their arrival they went to Government buildings, where they were greeted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

When asked by Taoiseach Varadkar if they would enjoy any private time during the trip, Prince Harry replied that "it's just business really."

Meghan Markle at Dublin Airport Photo: Gerry Mooney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: Kevin Doyle

During their whistle-stop tour, their agenda is jam-packed with a number of varying activities: meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar nearly immediately after their arrival and they are scheduled in for a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence this evening, suitably timed with the resplendent weather of late.

It’s unclear where they will be staying overnight, details of which are being kept private for security reasons, but it’s believed they will either be residing at Farmleigh or Glencairn House.

Tomorrow, they will be meeting President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, followed by a trip to see the Book of Kells at Trinity College Dublin, Croke Park and the EPIC, the Irish Immigration Museum.

It’s the second time they have visited our shores this year after a surprise day trip to Belfast in March in the run-up to their wedding.

Meghan has particularly strong ties to Ireland, not only does she boast roots dating back to the 1800s, but she made two separate trips in 2013 and 2014 as her international profile was soaring thanks in part to her role in Suits and her work as a charity advocate.

She spoke at the 2014 One Young World conference at the Convention Centre and wrote an essay for the Irish Independent on the importance of gender equality.

In 2013, however, she enjoyed a much more casual experience of the city after receiving Trinity College Philosophical Society's Bram Stoker Award, and later enjoyed an evening of celebrations at Dicey’s Garden and Krystle Nightclub.

It’s believed she is particularly fond of Dublin, thanks in part to her trips here. Harry has never made an official visit here – although his father, Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have made two trips around the country in recent years. Queen Elizabeth hosted a state dinner at Dublin Castle in 2011.

Security is especially tight, in keeping with previous royal visits, with undercover Gardai moving among crowds of fans and certain details of their itinerary are being kept private.

Later this year, they will visit Fiji, New Zealand, Australia and Tonga. In comparison, Kate and Prince William visited Canada for their first overseas tour.

