Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla kick off their Irish trip with a visit to Cork's English Market

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have begun their visit to Cork today with a trip to the English Market where they left weighed down with gifts, including a large hamper of Irish smoked salmon, cheeses and relish.

The couple arrived shortly before 10.40 am and were greeted by Corkman, Tanaiste Simon Coveney and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed.

Camilla is wearing a cornflower blue coat and beige suede shoes while Charles is clad in a blue pinstriped suit with a white carnation in his buttonhole. A lively beat was provided by the Cork Barrack Street brass band as well as the bodhrán playing of children from Saint Joseph's school cheering children from local schools.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall meet fishmonger Pat OConnell as they visit the English Market on June 14, 2018 in Cork, Ireland

Inside, the couple met with fishermonger Pat O'Connell - who struck fame after his encounter with Queen Elizabeth in 2011 when he told her a joke about his wedding anniversary. Afterward, Pat said the Prince had informed him that he had been told by his mother that he "had to meet him."

Charles had been very impressed by two wild salmon caught in the river Lee just meters from the gates of the English Market. He had also been fascinated with the locally made mozzarella at the Toon's Bridge stall and had expressed a regret that he had eaten "too large a breakfast", said Voureen Fayer.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the English Market in Cork as part of their tour of the Republic of Ireland

The couple cut a cake celebrating 230 years of the English Market. Outside they met members of the Coal Quay shawlies group decked out in traditional black shawls- and Charles was tickled pink by the way the women had bank notes tucked into their stockings under their long skirts.

The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the English Market in Cork as part of her tour of the Republic of Ireland

"He never knew this was how it was done," said Breda scanlon. "He has a great laugh," she added.

"We said we'd give him a loan while he's in Cork," said Suzanne Dillon.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall observe a 72 second silence in memory of those who lost their lives and all those affected by the fire at Grenfell Tower during a civic reception at City Hall in Cork as part of their tour of the Republic of Ireland

The couple will continue their trip with a visit to UCC and a civic reception at City Hall where Charles will give a speech. Ends

