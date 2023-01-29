Britain’s King Charles ‘in talks to break silence’ after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir

Palace aides are reportedly in talks with the BBC about King Charles III giving a tell-all interview to the broadcaster.

New reports claim that palace aides are discussing the possibility of the monarch using an interview to share his side of the story, following Prince Harry’s revealing Netflix documentary with his wife Meghan, his memoir Spare and his series of interviews given to different broadcasting outlets earlier this month.

In a string of interviews, Harry featured on several media outlets, including ITV, CBS’ 60 Minutes and ABC’s Good Morning America, ahead of the release of his memoir on 10 January.

In his memoir, Prince Harry, 38, opens up about his fragile relationship with his brother, Prince William and father King Charles.

Harry made a series of allegations, including saying that his brother William physically attacked him, and also opened up about killing 25 people during military service in Afghanistan.

Charles, 74, as well as Prince William, 40, and wife Kate, 41, have not commented on any of the claims made by Harry or Meghan.

As per a report in Daily Mirror, BBC executives are allegedly in discussion with palace aides to give an interview about his plans as a monarch, which might see him address the claims about the family’s fraught relationships.

It is believed the interview could feature in the broadcaster’s coronation coverage on May 6.

The BBC declined to comment when The Independent contacted the corporation for comment.

The Mirror is also alleging that broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, 78, who is a long-term friend of Charles, is being put forward as the person to conduct the interview.

Video of the Day

Dimbleby is said to have remained close with Charles since the pair worked together on a book and television interview almost 30 years ago, in which Charles admitted he had been unfaithful to Diana, Princess of Wales, while they were married.

The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment and representatives of Dimbleby for comment, also.