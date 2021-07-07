‘Brit to quit’: Spears plans to retire, says manager

Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigned yesterday, saying the pop star plans to retire and no longer needs his services.

Her court-appointed attorney was also reported to be planning to step down.

Larry Rudolph, who has managed the singer’s career for 25 years, said in a letter released to media outlets that he had become aware that Spears had been “voicing her intention to officially retire”.

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Mr Rudolph said in the letter, which was sent to Spears’ father Jamie and her co-conservator Jodi Montgomery.

Spears (39) has not performed in public since her last world tour ended in October 2018.

In explosive testimony last month, she told a Los Angeles judge that a 13-year court-approved conservatorship that has controlled her personal and business affairs was abusive, and said she wanted to take back control of her own life.

It was reported yesterday that attorney Samuel Ingham, who was appointed to represent the singer’s interests in the legal arrangement, was planning to file papers asking to be dismissed from his role.