Thursday 18 January 2018

Brigitte Macron 'lost all her friends' after starting relationship with Emmanuel as a teen, new book claims

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte has told aides she will no longer take a back seat when they attend state functions and visits.









Caitlin McBride

A new biogprahy on French first lady Brigitte Macron alleges that she was ostracised after beginning a relationship with her husband Emmanuel when he was a teenager.

The 24-year age gap between 64-year-old Brigitte and 40-year-old Emmanuel has often been a talking point around their marriage since he began his presidential campaign. Brigitte was working as a secondary school teacher, then married to her ex-husband and was working as a supervisor of the drama club in a private school in Amiens, where Mr Macron studied in the same class as her daughter.

Brigitte told Paris Match magazine that her husband declared he would marry her when he was 17. He made good on his promise at 29.

Her parents were reportedly treated like they "had the plague" and ostracised by their community, in which they both worked as doctors, according to the unauthorised biography Brigitte Macron: L'Affranchie (The Unfettered Woman).




In the book, a friend told the author that it's a dark period of her life, referring to it as a "wound", saying: "But she has sometimes told me she lost all her friends. Friends with whom she went on holiday changed overnight and no longer wanted to speak to her."

Her children - Laurence, Sebastian and Tiphanie - are all now grown and are believed to enjoy a positive relationship with both of their parents and their stepfather.

President Macron was eventually sent to a school in Paris and her divorce with her former husband was finalised in 2006, 10 years after they split.

In a tv documentary, she previously revealed he was determined to woo her and she didn't think of him as a teenager, describing him as having a "relationship of equals with other adults".




"Little by little, he overcame all my resistances in an unbelievable way, with patience," she said.

"He wasn't a teenager. He had a relationship of equals with other adults."

Late last year, she told Elle Magazine that she braved such a drastic decision for love.

"There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices," she said.




"And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it's insignificant. Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it's like that."

Online Editors

