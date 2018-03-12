Meghan Markle acted like a blushing bride when she told a group of schoolchildren and their principal she was “very, very excited” about her forthcoming wedding.

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle talks about wedding excitement as she attends first event with Queen Elizabeth

The American actress’s comments came when she met pupils from across the country after her first Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Hundreds of youngsters were invited to the event attend by the Queen and other senior royals including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Meghan Markle meets school children in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday March 12, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Commonwealth. Photo credit should read: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire Britain's Queen Elizabeth meets Liam Payne after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk to Archbishop Angeaelos, Coptic Orthodox Archbishop of London in Dean's Yard after attending the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London. Photo credit should read: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire Flags of the Commonwealth being paraded through the Abbey at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Grover/Pool

In Dean’s Yard close to the Abbey, Harry and Meghan chatted to the youngsters who earlier had been in the congregation, including Holly Hartley, principal of Thistley Hough Academy in Stoke on Trent, and her pupils. Ms Hartley said: “She was saying what a lovely service it had been and her first service at Westminster Abbey. We congratulated her on her engagement.

“She was delighted and said she was ‘very, very excited’ she stayed chatting with us for quite a while – what a lovely, lovely lady.”

Harry and Meghan will wed on May 19 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle and the couple have invited 1,200 members of the public, who will be chosen by lord lieutenants from across the country, into the fortress’ grounds to share in their day. The principal added: “She said what a lovely day she’d had and we had a little joke about the rain, as we had to brave the rain earlier.”

“She said it was great to see people from all over the world so well represented at the service.”

