Bride-to-be Meghan Markle looks luminous in floral print summer dress as she steps out with Harry in London
Bride-to-be Meghan Markle looked luminous today when she stepped out with her fiancé Prince Harry in London today.
Meghan, who is very much taking her own lead in the royal fashion stakes, chose to pair a green floral print summer dress with a black blazer and black shoes.
The dress is by British design house Self Portrait and retails at the price of £385 (€440).
Their appearance comes just under a month ahead of their big day at Windsor Castle on Saturday May 19.
The couple ooked very much in love today as they attended a reception at Australia House in central London where they met Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy.
The royals were meeting Australia's first couple ahead of the Invictus Games in Sydney later this year.
More than 500 competitors - made up of sick and injured military and veterans - from 18 nations are expected to compete at the Invictus Games in Sydney between October 20 and 27.
Online Editors
