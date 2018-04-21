Bride-to-be Meghan Markle looks luminous in floral print summer dress as she steps out with Harry in London

Independent.ie

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/bridetobe-meghan-markle-looks-luminous-in-floral-print-summer-dress-as-she-steps-out-with-harry-in-london-36829408.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36829388.ece/55721/AUTOCROP/h342/ROYAL%20Harr%206.jpg