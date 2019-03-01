Style Celebrity News

Friday 1 March 2019

'Brian was definitely the love of my life' - Kerry Katona breaks down reflecting on her first marriage

Brian McFadden and Kerrry Katona attend the annual
Brian McFadden and Kerrry Katona attend the annual "Silverstone Grand Prix Ball 2004" at Stowe House on July 9, 2004
Kerry Katona officially opens The Hygrove, a new and exclusive sanctuary where members can recover from drug and alcohol addictions in peace and luxury, on May 3, 2018 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images)
Brian McFadden and Kerrry McFadden attend the annual "Silverstone Grand Prix Ball 2004" at Stowe House
Brian McFadden with Kerry Katona in 2003
Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona arrive at the "Brit Awards 2004" at Earls Court 2 on February 17, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)
Brian McFadden and ex-wife Kerry Katona with Molly and Lilly-Sue in 2004
Brian McFadden and an ex-wife Kerry Katona in 2004
Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona
Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona attend The Miss Ireland Finals at Citywest Hotel, Dublin in 2004
Danielle Parkinson and Kerry Katona
Mark Croft and Kerry Katona attends the MTV Europe Music Awards, held at the Echo Arena on November 6, 2008 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Getty Images)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Kerry Katona has described ex-husband Brian McFadden as the "love of her life" in an emotional interview.

The reality tv star was married to the Irish singer (both 38) for four years before splitting in 2006. They have two children Molly (17) and Lilly Sue (16). Kerry has been married twice since - to taxi driver Mark Croft from 2009 to 2011 and former rugby player George Kay for three years, before splitting in 2017. She is now taking part in E4 reality series Celebs Go Dating and in the first interview for the show, she explained her trouble with romance began when her first marriage ended.

"I think the only time I was really in love was probably with my first husband and I look back at that and think I was so young. Was it puppy love? Brian was definitely the love of my life out of all three. It kind of went downhill from there really. When he left me, I wanted to belong," she said.

She explained, while crying: "So when my first husband left, it was a massive trigger. I felt a failure as a wife and as a mum. I didn’t want my kids to have a broken home. I want someone to hold my hand, I want someone to spoon me and support me. I’ve never found that."

Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona arrive at the
Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona arrive at the "Brit Awards 2004" at Earls Court 2 on February 17, 2004 in London. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Last year, she said the marriage breakdown triggered her addiction issues and she said she was convinced Brian was her "knight in shining armour" and struggled to cope after their split.

She has three more children with both her exes - Heidi (12), Maxwell (10) and Dylan Jorge (five). Brian married tv presenter Vogue Williams in 2013 and they split nearly two years later. He was also engaged to Australian singer Delta Goodrem for five years before they called it quits in 2011.

Online Editors

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section