Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson announce baby daughter's name

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden is over the moon after welcoming in his new baby girl with fiancé Danielle Parkinson.

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson have revealed the name of their baby girl.

The couple welcomed their daughter after suffering two miscarriages before deciding to try IVF treatment, which proved successful.

They announced the birth of their first child together on May 16 with a sweet Instagram post, but kept her name private until now.

Ruby Jean McFadden was born at 1:44am on 8 May via emergency C-section, weighing exactly 7lb.

Delighted to show off their bundle of joy, Brian and Danielle posed for a photo as they introduced Ruby Jean to the world.

And the blissed-out couple have gushed that it’s “the best feeling in the world” to finally hold their little girl after years of trying to start their own family.

Read More

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the new parents shared that their daughter’s name means a lot to them both.

Danielle said: “We went round the houses with a name. We had a long list and then the day before I went into labour we were looking through a baby book and I just said ‘Ruby’, and we both went, ‘Yes!’

“We both really liked it and thought it would transcend from a baby to an elderly lady,” she added.

“Jean has quite a lot of meaning to us, as both my grandparents were Jean and a few of Brian’s family.”

Brian said: “My grandad was Jean and my uncle, who died 10 years ago, so we have four family members who have all passed who were called Jean.

Former Westlife star Brian also has two children with his ex-wife Kerry Katona, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly.

Danielle said that Kerry has been a great help since Ruby Jean was born: “[Kerry] sent us some clothes quite a way into my pregnancy, once we knew everything was okay.

“She’s also sent us some lovely messages and said how happy she is for us and been really lovely.”