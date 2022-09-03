Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian welcome birth of their new baby born to surrogate

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have said they are “absolutely totally in love” with their new baby girl whom they have named Blake.

The couple, who welcomed the arrival of their first child on Thursday, made the excited announcement in a joint Instagram statement on Saturday.

They wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG.

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours,” alongside a heart, lips and rose emojis.

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.”

Brian, whose younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate added: “Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to express their excitement for the happy couple.

Donal Skehan declared: “HELLO BABY BLAKE YOU LITTLE BEAUTY! Cannot wait to meet her- HUGE CONGRATS!

Bonnie Ryan: “Massive congratulations ! And what a beautiful name.”

Una Healy said: “She’s here!! Congratulations.”

Suzanne Jackson of Sosume said: “Awh this is amazing!! Welcome baby Blake!!! Huge congratulations xx.”

Arthur and Brian, who tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015, had earlier revealed how they were "so ready" for the imminent arrival.

The Big Brother star and his Dancing With The Stars judge husband said they were excited and eager to start their family.

Taking to Instagram Brian said: "And Just Like That it’s September 1st.

"This is the month we @gourounlian get to meet our Baby little Baby Dowling Gourounlian.

"I’ve recently debated actually calling the baby 'Baby'.

"Let’s see what this little Virgo will bring to our lives.

"Apparently Virgos are humble, practical, kind and sympathetic, as well as also been quick thinkers so clearly nothing like Arthur & I.

"Both of us are Geminis just like @effidy_dowling_ so it’s time we mixed things up in the Dowling Gourounlian household.

"All we do now on a daily basis is imagine what you are going to look like.

"All any parent wants is a happy, healthy baby. We are SO READY TO MEET YOU."

Arthur replied: "Bring it on our little Virgo not long now we are SOOO READY for you."

This comes after it was recently announced that the pair's journey to parenthood will feature in an RTÉ TV show called A Very Modern Irish Family – Brian and Arthur’s Surrogacy Story.

The show follows the couple and Brian’s sister Aoife as they prepare to welcome a much-wanted baby.

The series follows the highs and lows of their journey, from glitzy baby showers and shopping trips to the harsh realities that in Ireland there is no legislation for surrogacy.