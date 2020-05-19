Brian Austin Green confirms split from wife Megan Fox after 10 years

Brian Austin Green (right) and his wife, actress/model Megan Fox (left), take a souvenir photo in the Magic Kingdom November 26, 2010 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

Megan Fox secretly wed long-time love Brian Austin Green in a barefoot beach ceremony in 2010 in Hawaii with only his eight-year-old son Kassius present.

Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green attend the Underground Event Screening of Paramount Pictures' 'TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES' at UFO Sound Studios on October 5, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures International)

Megan Fox (L) and actor Brian Austin Green arrive at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Brian Austin Green has confirmed he and wife Megan Fox have separated after nearly a decade of marriage.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Green, 46, and Hollywood actress Fox, 34, tied the knot in 2010 and have three sons together.

Green revealed their break-up in the latest episode of his podcast, saying they have been "trying to sort of be apart" since the end of last year.

"I will always love her," Green said. "And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

Green said the family would still go on holiday together, before becoming emotional and describing Fox as "my best friend for 15 years".

He said: "It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change.

Expand Close (L-R) Actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend The Celebrity Source's Inaugural "Stars 4 Smiles" event at Harbor UCLA Medical Center on September 16, 2014 in Torrance, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images) Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (L-R) Actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green attend The Celebrity Source's Inaugural "Stars 4 Smiles" event at Harbor UCLA Medical Center on September 16, 2014 in Torrance, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

"There's the unknown aspect, there's that pit in my stomach. I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds.

"She's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that."

Green also referenced pictures of Fox with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

He said: "She met this guy, Colson, on set. I've never met him. Megan and I have talked about him. They're just friends at this point."

Green added: "I trust her judgement, she's always had really good judgement. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

Green and Fox, whose film roles include the Transformers franchise, Jennifer's Body and Above The Shadows, started dating in 2004, when he was 30 and she was 18.

They became engaged in 2006 and were married in Hawaii in June 2010.

PA Media