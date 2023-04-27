Bressie and friends to kayak 300km this summer in aid of youth mental health charity

The musician and podcaster will be kayaking the length of the River Shannon along with friends starting on June 30.

Niall Breslin has announced that he will kayak 300km this summer in aid of the youth mental health charity he co-founded, A Lust for Life.

Dubbed ‘The Rising’, the challenge will start at Dowra on the shores of Lough Allen, and it will end at the mouth of the Shannon in Limerick City on July 6, at King John's Castle.

‘The Rising’ is a concept Bressie developed together with fellow Mullingar local Ray Carolan, from Lakeland Kayaks.

Bressie will be making special guest stops along the route in Carrick on Shannon, Athlone and Limerick, where he'll be joining fundraising events hosted by local musicians and mental health advocates.

The Mullingar native said the challenge is a “metaphor for life”.

“We all encounter rough parts of life, and while it's not always easy, with the right tools and skills, navigating through these stormy times becomes less daunting,” he said.

“Our school programs aim to do exactly that - equip the children of Ireland with the necessary skills and tools to cope with life’s challenges, and that work has to begin now. We know the power of early intervention models of care.”

The funds raised will contribute to A Lust for Life's schools mental health programmes.

Over 1,000 schools across the country have already registered nationwide making it available to over 50,000 Irish primary school children.

The programmes are free of charge and the aim is to make it available to every child in primary school by the end of 2024. It is already available for 1st to 6th class children.

Funds will also aid the development of a new A Lust for Life secondary schools programme starting initially with Transition Year students.

Bressie said his mission in life is to change things for children, “to make sure they have the knowledge, tools and self-understanding I didn’t have”.

"This is how you solve problems," he said.

“We could have waited around for the government to roll out a universal mental health programme for the children of Ireland – but we can’t afford to wait.

“So, we did it ourselves – we rolled up our sleeves and with the help of some amazing teachers, psychologists, educational experts and sound people who’ve funded us; we made this programme happen.”

The 42-year-old added that the charity’s goal is to help every child in Ireland with their mental health.

“The feedback we’re getting every day from teachers and parents is remarkable”, he said.

“I’m hearing that children having serious trouble sleeping are finally getting some rest; children are talking about how they are feeling to their parents and being kinder with classmates and younger siblings.”

Expert Ray Carolan will guide and train the group ahead of the challenge in June.

“It’s intimidating facing down a river like the Shannon in seven days - it's going to be a fairly grueling journey,” he said.

“The people who join us on this adventure are going to be training for a number of weeks, it’s a serious undertaking, but we’re working hard and training daily to build up to it.

“We’re delighted to be part of the journey and be raising funds for the next generation to have better mental health outcomes.”