Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly split after four years together

An insider told PEOPLE that the pair have gone their separate ways after four years of dating, and they are now said to be amicably working out how to share custody of their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model have been dating since spring 2015, but they have kept their relationship largely private.

Earlier this week, it was reported their romance was "hanging by a thread".

Bradley Cooper and partner Irina Shayk attended the Oscars together (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A source said: "Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread."

There was also speculation last year their relationship may be on the rocks when Bradley appeared opposite Lady Gaga in movie 'A Star is Born'.

But Bradley and Irina insisted they were in a happy and "secure" relationship.

An insider said at the time: "He is an honest guy and who is in a relationship and everyone has gotten very carried away with the gossip.

"Irina is with him a lot. She comes out all the time and they are really sweet together. Bradley is caring and conscious of her feelings. He doesn't want Irina to feel uncomfortable and she seems totally secure with their relationship."

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Online Editors