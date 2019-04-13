Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are officially single.

The former couple had been working on a bifurcated judgment, which allows the courts to officially declare them as single, and they have now filed papers to officially restore their single statues, according to The Blast.

They will continue to work on a final settlement agreement for assets.

Meanwhile, it was revealed in December that Brad and Angelina had reached a custody agreement for their six children.

Samantha Bley DeJean, Angelina's attorney, said: "A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge. The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children."

In 2018, Angelina - who married Brad in 2014 - was ordered by a judge to allow her children to spend more time with their father, or risk losing custody.

The judge told her at the time: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."

It was previously reported that the pair are making a huge effort to be civil for the sake of their children.

An insider said: "It's a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms. Both decided it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship. The key thing is that they agree to custody sharing, with Brad having access and working with Angelina on logistic issues about work and travel."

Online Editors